James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in James River Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in James River Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in James River Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in James River Group by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in James River Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 49,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in James River Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $36.49 on Monday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.57.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $241.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.