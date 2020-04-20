Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $332,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total value of $270,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,425 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $173.69 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $219.91.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

