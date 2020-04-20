Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Eldorado Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eldorado Resorts.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 86.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.44. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.