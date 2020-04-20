Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to Post $0.29 EPS

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Eldorado Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 86.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.44. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head to Head Review: Quanex Building Products vs. Howmet Aerospace
Head to Head Review: Quanex Building Products vs. Howmet Aerospace
Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 64,200 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 64,200 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Meritage Homes Corp
Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Meritage Homes Corp
Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 96,904 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 96,904 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 109,130 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 109,130 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Service Co. International
Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Service Co. International


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report