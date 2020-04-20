Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Westrock were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 98,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 7.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 166.4% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,738,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of WRK opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

