United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Continental were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Continental by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.54.

United Continental stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

