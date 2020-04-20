CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 3,313,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,399,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVR Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,130,000 after buying an additional 134,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CVR Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after buying an additional 72,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $18,594,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.73. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 5.97%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

