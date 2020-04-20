Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,736,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,144,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 125,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

