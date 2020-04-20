Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 1,182,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

LPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

LPG opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $489.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 488,567 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 654,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

