Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 44,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

In other news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.