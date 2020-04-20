Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navistar International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 70,993 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

NYSE NAV opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.43. Navistar International Corp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navistar International Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

