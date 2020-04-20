Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BXP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.75.

NYSE:BXP opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $697,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $2,496,135.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,611.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $9,203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

