Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mylan were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Mylan by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 159,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mylan by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at $104,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MYL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYL opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

