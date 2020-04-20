Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,600 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,082,000 after buying an additional 110,406 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,507,000 after buying an additional 20,082,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,064,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,060,000 after buying an additional 558,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,741,000 after buying an additional 2,106,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,070,000 after buying an additional 248,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HST opened at $11.37 on Monday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

