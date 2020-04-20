Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $346,000 Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,895,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $128.79 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.58 and a 52 week high of $236.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

