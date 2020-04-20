Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $83.63 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.31.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

