Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 694,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,510,000. Norges Bank owned 1.94% of Dime Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon bought 10,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy bought 2,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

DCOM opened at $15.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $521.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $43.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

