American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of American Woodmark worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $45.86 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $776.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $91.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

