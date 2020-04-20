Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Tellurian worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $3,642,072.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at $51,931,612.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,239. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $339.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.82. Tellurian Inc has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

