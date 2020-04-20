Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.11 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Healthcare Services Group worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG opened at $20.92 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.