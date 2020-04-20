Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 149.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,565 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 156,601 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $368.58 million, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.71.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

