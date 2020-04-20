Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 789,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.76% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 45,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The company had revenue of $285.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

