Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 893,072 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 192,607 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,014,853 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,163 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 870,167 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,080,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 853,470 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Peabody Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

In related news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $37,454.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,362.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,370 shares of company stock worth $100,878. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $3.35 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $325.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

