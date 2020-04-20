Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,364 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Redwood Trust worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,962,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

RWT opened at $3.50 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $400.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.57%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

