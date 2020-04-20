Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.64% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,113,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,676,000 after buying an additional 25,258 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, Director Matthew J. Missad acquired 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBCP. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

IBCP opened at $12.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $286.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

