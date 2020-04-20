Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 204,603 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,603 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Coty worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Coty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Coty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. TheStreet lowered Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.