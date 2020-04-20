Norges Bank Invests $14.67 Million in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 539,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,000. Norges Bank owned 1.18% of Core-Mark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,117 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,772,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,991,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 631,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 498,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $27.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

