Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,466,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,199 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Southwestern Energy worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,012 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 312,902 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 185,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

