F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 656,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,152 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 222,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

