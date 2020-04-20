Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of HealthStream worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in HealthStream by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 221,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.73 on Monday. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $824.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

