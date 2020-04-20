440,525 Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 440,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.29% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

NTUS opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $838.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

