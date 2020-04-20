Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,087,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Newmark Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Newmark Group by 664.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $628.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.19. Newmark Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMRK. Wedbush lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.27.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

