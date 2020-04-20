Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,003,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.08% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3,901.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of SKT opened at $5.70 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.09%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 62.56%.

In other news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.