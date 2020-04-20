Norges Bank Takes $14.83 Million Position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 185,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

NYSE PJC opened at $53.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $82.55.

Piper Jaffray Companies Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

