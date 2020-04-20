Norges Bank Invests $14.91 Million in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 248,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,000. Norges Bank owned 1.82% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 70,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,053.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EGRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $52.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $715.02 million, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.