Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,803,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,957,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.40% of Celestica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $4.53 on Monday. Celestica Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $581.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celestica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.