573,134 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 573,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 207,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,454 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. B. Riley cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. Enphase Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $227,325.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,456.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

