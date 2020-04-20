Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,774,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,046,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.39% of TiVo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 4,130.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TiVo by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TiVo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in TiVo by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 35,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TiVo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIVO opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $846.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. TiVo Corp has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TIVO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TiVo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

