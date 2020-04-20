Norges Bank Makes New $15.13 Million Investment in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 633,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,126,000. Norges Bank owned 0.81% of Portola Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

