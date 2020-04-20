Norges Bank Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 377,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 216,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 90,861 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Longbow Research cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.05.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

