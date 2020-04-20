Norges Bank Buys Shares of 924,888 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 924,888 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,224,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.16% of Brookline Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of BRKL opened at $10.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $855.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

