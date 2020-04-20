Norges Bank Invests $15.37 Million in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,415,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,370,000. Norges Bank owned 1.44% of QEP Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,119,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 923.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,683 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $14,527,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. QEP Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

In related news, Director David A. Trice purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, Director Joseph N. Jaggers acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,235.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.