Norges Bank Invests $15.44 Million in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,594,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the third quarter valued at about $124,000.

RLGY stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Realogy Holdings Corp has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLGY. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In related news, Director Enrique Silva acquired 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $99,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at $866,199.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

