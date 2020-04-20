409,804 Shares in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Bought by Norges Bank

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 409,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,466,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.83% of Tricida at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Tricida by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tricida by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tricida by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $27.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.36. Tricida Inc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.87.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $126,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,761,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $135,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $583,295. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

