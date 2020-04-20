698,547 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Bought by Norges Bank

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 698,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,570,000. Norges Bank owned 1.33% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $19.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

