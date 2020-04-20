Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 318,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,610,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of Herc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Herc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Herc by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Herc by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Herc stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 3.18.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.