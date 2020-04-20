493,939 Shares in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 493,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,532,000. Norges Bank owned 0.79% of Aimmune Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 663,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after purchasing an additional 484,906 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,698 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIMT opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Oxtoby acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 132,665 shares of company stock worth $1,650,792. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

