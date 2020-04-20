BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.07.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,875.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $888,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 930,407 shares of company stock worth $108,792,246.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

