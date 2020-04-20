Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 691,914 Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 691,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,571,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.59% of Red Rock Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $9.97 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.