Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 472,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,632,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CarGurus by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 505,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 68,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $88,460.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,695,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $198,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $18.30 on Monday. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.07.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

