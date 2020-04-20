Norges Bank Buys New Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 212,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,000. Norges Bank owned 0.98% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

USNA stock opened at $68.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.38.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $26,030.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,482.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $176,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at $156,501.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.